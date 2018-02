Rotert Wants to win Sunday for Coach Bono

When you’re a senior and have limited matches left in your career they all seem to be even more important. Such is the case for SDSU’s Nate Rotert who was recruited by Chris Bono to make the jump from Spearfish to a Division I program that was in it’s infancy. Clearly it worked out for Rotert so he wants Sunday’s match with Iowa State when Bono wrestled to become his 100th win and to be a part of it.