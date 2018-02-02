Scoreboard Friday, February 2nd

KDLT Sports
USHL

Stampede 2, Des Moines 0 *Jaxon Nelson goal

G-League

Skyforce 127, OKC Blue 118 *Walton 41 pts./11 reb.

College Wrestling

Augustana 36,  Minot State 3
Upper Iowa 37, Northern 9
Mary 20, SMSU 19

Women’s Tennis

E. Michigan 4, South Dakota 3
Kearney 6, SDSU 1

College Softball

Augusta 16, Regis 7
W. Texas A&M 4, Augustana 1

Men’s Basketball

USF 75,  Mary 66 *Guebert 26 points
MN Crookston 70, Augustana 60
Northern 93, Upper Iowa 80 *Pollard 24 points
SMSU 84, Minot State 79 *Bruggeman 26 points
Dakota State 86, Waldorf 70 *Daniels 16 points
Bellevue 93. Presentation 72 *Jackson 27 points

Women’s Basketball

Mary 76, USF 71 *Hummel 19 points
Augustana 81, MN Crookston 53 *L. O’Farrell 16 pts./11 reb.
Northern 68, Upper Iowa 66 *Ristau 24 pts./9 reb.
Minot State 66, SMSU 48 *Stelter 18 points
Dakota State 70, Waldorf 66 *Plautz 13 pts./9 reb.
Bellevue 87, Presentation 63 *Toelle 20 points

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beresford 60, Alcester-Hudson 26

Brandon Valley 54, Watertown 49

Britton-Hecla 70, Waverly-South Shore 49

Colome 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50

Dakota Valley 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 62

Dell Rapids 77, Tri-Valley 55

Deuel 56, Clark/Willow Lake 52

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 36

Great Plains Lutheran 74, Wilmot 56

Hamlin 67, Webster 47

Huron 68, Spearfish 51

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Garretson 45

Menno 71, Howard 37

Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 53

Redfield/Doland 61, Milbank Area 57

Sioux Falls Christian 81, Canton 53

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Moorhead, Minn. 50

Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 60

Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 37

Tea Area 66, Aberdeen Christian 32

White River 80, Bennett County 35

Yankton 58, Pierre 50

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lemmon 52, McIntosh 29

Tiospaye Topa 65, Dupree 60

Semifinal
Faith 65, Bison 31

Timber Lake 77, Harding County 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beresford 61, Alcester-Hudson 35

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 21

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 29

Centerville 55, Aberdeen Christian 50

Custer 50, Hot Springs 11

Dakota Valley 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Dell Rapids 45, Tri-Valley 39

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Arlington 55, 2OT

Deubrook 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 40

Estelline 53, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Ethan 66, Kimball/White Lake 23

Flandreau 56, Sioux Valley 45

Florence/Henry 57, Tri-State, N.D. 43

Hanson 63, Tea Area 22

Harrisburg 46, Brookings 44

Howard 66, Canistota 47

Lake Preston 57, Colman-Egan 46

Oelrichs 71, Edgemont 45

Parkston 45, Gregory 36

Redfield/Doland 41, Milbank 33

Spearfish 50, Huron 38

St. Thomas More 57, Chadron, Neb. 11

Sully Buttes 57, Potter County 28

Tiospa Zina Tribal 45, Groton Area 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Marty Indian 44

Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Wall 67, Kadoka Area 52

West Central 50, Madison 39

