Scoreboard Friday, February 2nd
Scoreboard Friday, February 2nd
Scoreboard Friday, February 2nd
USHL
Stampede 2, Des Moines 0 *Jaxon Nelson goal
G-League
Skyforce 127, OKC Blue 118 *Walton 41 pts./11 reb.
College Wrestling
Augustana 36, Minot State 3
Upper Iowa 37, Northern 9
Mary 20, SMSU 19
Women’s Tennis
E. Michigan 4, South Dakota 3
Kearney 6, SDSU 1
College Softball
Augusta 16, Regis 7
W. Texas A&M 4, Augustana 1
Men’s Basketball
USF 75, Mary 66 *Guebert 26 points
MN Crookston 70, Augustana 60
Northern 93, Upper Iowa 80 *Pollard 24 points
SMSU 84, Minot State 79 *Bruggeman 26 points
Dakota State 86, Waldorf 70 *Daniels 16 points
Bellevue 93. Presentation 72 *Jackson 27 points
Women’s Basketball
Mary 76, USF 71 *Hummel 19 points
Augustana 81, MN Crookston 53 *L. O’Farrell 16 pts./11 reb.
Northern 68, Upper Iowa 66 *Ristau 24 pts./9 reb.
Minot State 66, SMSU 48 *Stelter 18 points
Dakota State 70, Waldorf 66 *Plautz 13 pts./9 reb.
Bellevue 87, Presentation 63 *Toelle 20 points
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beresford 60, Alcester-Hudson 26
Brandon Valley 54, Watertown 49
Britton-Hecla 70, Waverly-South Shore 49
Colome 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50
Dakota Valley 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 62
Dell Rapids 77, Tri-Valley 55
Deuel 56, Clark/Willow Lake 52
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 36
Great Plains Lutheran 74, Wilmot 56
Hamlin 67, Webster 47
Huron 68, Spearfish 51
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Garretson 45
Menno 71, Howard 37
Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 53
Redfield/Doland 61, Milbank Area 57
Sioux Falls Christian 81, Canton 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Moorhead, Minn. 50
Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 60
Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 37
Tea Area 66, Aberdeen Christian 32
White River 80, Bennett County 35
Yankton 58, Pierre 50
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lemmon 52, McIntosh 29
Tiospaye Topa 65, Dupree 60
Semifinal
Faith 65, Bison 31
Timber Lake 77, Harding County 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 61, Alcester-Hudson 35
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 21
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 29
Centerville 55, Aberdeen Christian 50
Custer 50, Hot Springs 11
Dakota Valley 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Dell Rapids 45, Tri-Valley 39
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Arlington 55, 2OT
Deubrook 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Estelline 53, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Ethan 66, Kimball/White Lake 23
Flandreau 56, Sioux Valley 45
Florence/Henry 57, Tri-State, N.D. 43
Hanson 63, Tea Area 22
Harrisburg 46, Brookings 44
Howard 66, Canistota 47
Lake Preston 57, Colman-Egan 46
Oelrichs 71, Edgemont 45
Parkston 45, Gregory 36
Redfield/Doland 41, Milbank 33
Spearfish 50, Huron 38
St. Thomas More 57, Chadron, Neb. 11
Sully Buttes 57, Potter County 28
Tiospa Zina Tribal 45, Groton Area 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Marty Indian 44
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 52
West Central 50, Madison 39