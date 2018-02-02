SF Police Dept. Gaining from Anonymous Tip Line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There’s a resource that’s been assisting Sioux Falls police for 30 years. It’s an anonymous tip line that’s used mostly to get drugs off the streets. Once police are notified, they often have a suspect in handcuffs in less than an hour. Investigators say Crime Stoppers continues to prove its effectiveness, and it’s evolving to keep up with ever-changing technology.

Crime Stoppers gathers more than 100 tips a month for the Sioux Falls Police Department. It’s a tip line that allows people to report criminal activity anonymously. The resource includes a website plus an app called ‘P3 Tips’ and they can even be tracked. While people can simply call the Sioux Falls Police Department, Lt. Kyle Hoekstra says many of their tips come through crime stoppers.

“The vast majority of people if they are looking to give information they’re typically going to go through crime stoppers or one of those routes. I think just through convenience and the assurance they’ll remain anonymous,” says Hoekstra.

Hoekstra says around three tips a month lead to an arrest. while that doesn’t seem like much he praises the resources importance as many tips provide needed information such as an address or unknown facts.

“I just can’t stress enough the appreciation the police department has for the community members to take the time to pass on that information onto us. Numerous tips have come in and numerous have led to an arrest,” says Hoekstra.

Of those arrests includes Christopher Kryger who was convicted of murdering a Sioux Falls woman in 2014 and more recently Crime Stoppers assisted in the search for Manuel Frias who was wanted on double murder charges.

“We received eight tips that were specific through crime stoppers in the Frias homicide,” says Hoekstra.

It’s a tool that Hoekstra expects to be around for at least another 30 years.

Crime Stoppers is guaranteed to be anonymous. Police say dispatchers taking phone calls work for a third-party company based in Texas. Plus you don’t provide your name online or on the app.

Report a tip online at http://www.crimestopperssiouxempire.com or call 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.