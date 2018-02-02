Tea Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Fleeing From Police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 50-year-old man on drug charges after he fled from police during a traffic stop.

50-year-old Leroy Kyles, a Tea resident, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. on Friday and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and traffic violations.

Police say Kyles pulled out of a parking lot and failed to yield in front of a police cruiser near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The officer attempted to make a stop but Kyles continued, making a few turns before stopping in front a residence and fleeing on foot.

Police say while Kyles was fleeing he was throwing items out of his pockets. Police eventually caught Kyles and arrested him.

Police retraced his steps and found multiple narcotics related items.