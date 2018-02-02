Walton leads Skyforce past OKC

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Walton Jr. scored a career-high 41 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 127-118 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue. Walton Jr. shot 14-of-18 from the field (9-11 3FG) and added six assists and three steals in the win.

The Skyforce (17-17) trailed 6-3 at the beginning of the first quarter, but quickly reclaimed the lead and never looked back, leading by as many as 23 points in the near-wire-to-wire victory. Though Oklahoma City (19-15) was able to claw its way back into the game at times, Sioux Falls’ franchise record 25 made three-pointers proved too much for the Blue to overcome.

Fresh off of a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Larry Drew II came off the bench to tally a 22-point, 11-assist double-double, while Briante Weber (10 assists, nine points and six rebounds) neared a triple-double in just 23 minutes after dealing with foul trouble for much of the game.

Oklahoma City Thunder two-way player Daniel Hamilton (19 points, eight assists and four rebounds) kept the Blue within striking distance down the stretch, while Javan Felix came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points in the loss. Bryce Alford (13 points), Rashawn Thomas (14 points), and Thunder two-way player PJ Dozier (15 points and eight rebounds) also scored in double figures to round out the bulk of the scoring for the Blue.

Ike Nwamu (18 points) and Alonzo Gee (10 points) pitched in double figure outings as all eight players to enter the game for the Skyforce scored at least nine points in the win. Sioux Falls shot 54.0 percent (47-87) from the field, their second-highest mark of the season, 50.0 percent (25-50) from three-point range and 100 percent from the free throw line (8-8) on the night.

With the victory, the Skyforce improve to 2-1 on the season against Oklahoma City and narrow the Blue’s division lead to just 2.0 games. Sioux Falls still remains in third place, however, as the Iowa Wolves sit in between them with a record of 17-14.

The Skyforce have tried and failed to break the .500 mark three consecutive times, but will try yet again at home against the Reno Bighorns on Friday, February 9. The Oklahoma City Blue now visit the Wolves in Des Moines tomorrow night for the second game of a back-to-back set, fresh off a victory over Iowa on Wednesday of this week.