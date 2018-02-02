Winterfest Of Wheels Kicks Off

Event proceeds go to Cure Kids Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – If you’re a fan of classic cars, we’ve got something right up your alley!

The 10th annual Winterfest of Wheels kicks off at 5 p.m. today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of classic cars ranging from 1923-present day are packed in the arena, but it’s much more than just a car show. This entire event benefits an incredible group of kids, with all proceeds going to Cure Kids Cancer, a division of the Sanford Health Foundation.

KDLT’s Simon Floss was live all morning long to talk with an event organizer, as well as a benefactor from the Cure Kids Cancer campaign.