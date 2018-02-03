Augie Wrestlers Beat Mary In Home Finale

Vikings Still Unbeaten In NSIC After 26-10 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team (11-2, 6-0 NSIC) turned it on late to defeat U-Mary, 26-10, in its final home dual of the 2017-18 season.

After falling behind 10-9 after 165 pounds, the Vikings earned a string of bonus point victories to put the dual out of reach. Lukas Poloncic and Aero Amo picked up tech falls and Clayton Wahlstrom earned a major decision.

Poloncic at 174 pounds picked up a second period tech fall of 16-0 against Austin Eichmann. Amo at 184 pounds followed suit with a second period tech fall of his own with a 15-0 win over Jackson Schichel. Wahlstrom kept the run going with a 9-1 major decision over Emmitt Brooks at 197 pounds.

The most exciting match of the night came at 285, for Luke Nohns edged Dominic Tudor by a 6-5 decision, giving Augustana the 26-10 dual victory. Nohns scored a reversal to tie the match with 25 seconds left and recorded a takedown with 10 seconds after a Tudor escape.

Ethan Cota led the dual at 125 pounds with a 5-4 decision over Nate Humann. At 141 pounds, Keaten Schorr outlasted Hunter Eckert, earning a 5-3 victory. Oscar Ramirez kept his strong dual season going, improving to 12-1 and 6-0 in NSIC duals with a 4-0 decision over Reed Cronin at 149 pounds.

With two NSIC duals left in the season, Augustana sits in a tie for first in the NSIC standings. Augustana finishes its home dual schedule with a record of 7-1. The Vikings are also on a six dual winning streak which matches last season’s highest winning streak.

Augustana returns to the mat on Sunday, Feb. 11, traveling to Fayette, Iowa to take on No. 6 Upper Iowa.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics