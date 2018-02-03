Body of Missing Lake Andes Woman Found

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (From Sheriff Randy L. Thaler🙂 The Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office and the SD Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the unattended death of a 22 year old female identified as Tessa Joseph of Lake Andes, SD.

Miss Joseph was last seen the early morning hours of 2/2/18 in Lake Andes, SD. Her body was discovered during the early morning hours of 2/3/18 near the Lake Andes Coop Grain Bins. An autopsy is scheduled on Monday, 2/5/18.

Other Agencies that assisted with the investigation are the Wagner Police Department and the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.