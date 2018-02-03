Community Gathers For Bone Marrow Donor Drive

WORTHINGTON, Minn- When Samantha Casper found out her daughter McKhia was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in November, she knew she wasn’t going to go through this alone. Her childhood friend since she was 4-years-old also has a kid battling cancer.

“It’s easier to talk to her cause she knows what Khia’s going through right now and I couldn’t be that person when Aiden was sick and everything, so I tried to be the person for her to be able to vent about everything else that wasn’t cancer related.”

Tracy Remme knew the long road her friend was now on, so when McKhia found out she needed a bone marrow transplant Tracy wanted to help by hosting a bone marrow donor registry drive.

“From their I could relate I guess as a parent. What it’s like not being able to do anything for your kid so this was something I could do.”

While McKhia’s treatment plan has changed, and she will no longer need the transplant, they still want to help others who may find themselves in a similar situation looking for a match.

“We want people to register and because their registering not to save just Khia’s life, but they could save another life and that’s what we want.” said Samantha.

McKhia set a goal to get 25 people to sign up and surpassed that goal before the drive even started. By the end there were more than 72 donors and still counting.

Although the drive is done people can still sign up as donors online on McKhia’s be the match page, which will be up until March 31st.

Samantha says she’s grateful to the many friends and neighbors who signed up today in support

“It means a lot, I mean people care, people want to help people and that’s the way we should live.”

To sign up through McKhia’s link to become a donor: http://Join.BeTheMatch.org/TeamMcKhia

For more information on other ways that you can get involved with Be The Match click here.