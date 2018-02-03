Coyote Women Fend Off NDSU

USD Pulls Away For 80-54 Win

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota freshman guard Chloe Lamb came off the bench with a career high 20 points to pace the Coyotes in a 80-54 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (19-5, 10-0 Summit League) extend their winning streak to 13-straight games which remains tied for seventh nationally.

“Today’s game was full of adjustments,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I was really proud of our energy in the second half and our ability to make the adjustments we needed to on both the offensive and defense end of the floor.”

Lamb’s career high of 20 points came in 31 minutes of action. She made 7-of-12 from the field for 58.3 percent while also dishing out three assists and tallying a pair of steals.

Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy tallied her sixth-career 20 point game with 20 points as well. Today marked the first time this season that two Coyotes reached 20 points in the same game. Duffy handed out a team-high five assists and had four rebounds as well.

The third Coyote in double figures was sophomore guard Madison McKeever with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

South Dakota drained 13 3-pointers in the game with four a piece from Lamb and Duffy, while McKeever added three more. Nine of the made 3s came in the second half.

It was a slow start to the game as both the Coyotes and the Bison shot below 30 percent in the first quarter. Both teams picked it up in the second period, scoring 20 a piece, as the Coyotes took a 32-29 advantage into the locker room.

The Coyotes used a 22-6 run through the middle of the third quarter to jump out to an 18-point lead at 59-41. McKeever knocked down two 3s during the run, including one in transition to make it 57-41 as NDSU called a timeout.

Another 19-3 run by the Coyotes in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 27 points. Junior guard Jaycee Bradley and Duffy hit 3-pointers on three-consecutive Coyote possessions during the run.

South Dakota totaled 47.5 percent (28-of-59) from the floor for the game with help from a 69.2 percent shooting effort in the third quarter. The Coyotes tallied 17 assists as a team and only turned the ball over seven times.

North Dakota State finished at 36.5 percent (19-of-52) from the floor. The Bison also had 16 turnovers in the game.

The Bison outrebounded the Coyotes 33-30, but only totaled two second-chance points.

Saturday ended junior guard Allison Arens’ streak of 55 consecutive starts.

South Dakota travels to Fort Wayne for its penultimate road game of the season. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics