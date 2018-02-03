Gerry Says Quick Adjustments Key To Eagles In Super Bowl Against Patriots

Philadelphia Hopes Defense Can Shut Down Tom Brady & New England Passing Attack

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — We are less than 24 hours from seeing Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry and his Philadelphia Eagles takes on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 right here on KDLT.

Both the Pats and Eagles held their final walk through practices at US Bank Stadium this afternoon. On paper it looks like New England should be the favorite to win their 6th Super Bowl since 2001.

But Philadelphia’s defense is amongst the best in the league, and physical defenses have given Tom Brady and the Patriots problems before. And with all the Eagles have been through, including the loss of MVP candidate Carson Wentz, they’re starting to feel like a team of destiny.