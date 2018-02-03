KDLT Souper Bowl Gathers Soup Donations For Feeding South Dakota

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots were pitted against each other in a different kind of “Souper Bowl” this weekend.

KDLT partnered with Hy-Vee in January to host the KDLT souper-bowl.

Customers were encouraged to donate soup in support the Eagles or Patriots barrels, depending on who they think is going to win the Super Bowl tomorrow.

All of the donations go to Feeding South Dakota, a hunger relief organization to eliminate hunger in South Dakota.

Donators say it’s a great way to give back to the less fortunate.

“When you’re given so much and you don’t have to worry about where your next meal is coming from or how you’re going to make ends meet, and you’re fortunate enough not to have to worry about that, it’s always nice to give back to somebody else,” says Donator Lisa Te Slaa.

Find out tomorrow night after the big game to see which team got the most donations.