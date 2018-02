PENTAGON CLASSIC-Lincoln Mashes Moorhead’s Spuds

Patriots Win 73-42

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jared Jaros scored 18 points, Diang Gatluak added 17 and Alex Glanzer scored 14 to lead the 4th ranked Lincoln boys’ basketball team to a 73-42 win over Moorhead at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!