PENTAGON CLASSIC-Madison Hands Western Christian First Loss

2nd Ranked Bulldogs Upend Wolfpack 62-59
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  A battle of South Dakota and Iowa boys’ prep basketball powers wen the way of Madison 62-59 over Western Christian on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.

Aaron Fiegen led the Bulldogs with 20 points.  Jaxon Janke scored 13 points, Jadon Janke added 12, and Josh Giles scored 11.

Ben Granstra led the Wolfpack with 20 points as well.  Jacob Vis added 18 and Caleb Harmsen scored 10.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Bridgewater-Emery Rallies P...
Janke Brothers Bring Identical Success To Madison
2nd Ranked Sioux Falls Christian Wins At Top Ranke...
LeBrun Leads Flandreau Over Baltic In Big East Sem...

You Might Also Like