PENTAGON CLASSIC-Madison Hands Western Christian First Loss

2nd Ranked Bulldogs Upend Wolfpack 62-59

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A battle of South Dakota and Iowa boys’ prep basketball powers wen the way of Madison 62-59 over Western Christian on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.

Aaron Fiegen led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Jaxon Janke scored 13 points, Jadon Janke added 12, and Josh Giles scored 11.

Ben Granstra led the Wolfpack with 20 points as well. Jacob Vis added 18 and Caleb Harmsen scored 10.

