PENTAGON CLASSIC-Sioux Falls Christian Wins Thriller Against Sioux Valley

Top-Ranked Chargers Defeat Third-Ranked Cossacks 75-69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a potential preview of the Boys’ State A Championship, top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian charged back to defeat third-ranked Sioux Valley 75-69 at the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Lincoln Unruh led all scorers with 31 points. Mitchell Goodbary scored 12 and both Will Garnaas and Gavin Schipper each added 11 points.

The Cossack’s were led by Trevor Hanson’s 17 points.

