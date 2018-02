PENTAGON CLASSIC-Warner Reigns Over Corsica-Stickney

Monarchs Win 49-40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Alex Bohle scored 16 points, Jackson Cramer scored 15, and Daylin Simon added 10 to lead the Warner Monarchs to a 49-40 win over Corsica-Stickney At the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls in boys’ prep basketball action.

Cordell Menning led the Jaguars in defeat with 13 points.

