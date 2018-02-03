Scoreboard Saturday, February 3rd

Scores For Saturday, February 3, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2018

NBA
Timberwolves 118, New Orleans 107

NHL
Dallas 6, Wild 1

USHL
Des Moines 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in Shootout)

Mens’ College Basketball
USD 76, NDSU 72

Sioux Falls 80, Minot State 59

Northern State 82, Winona State 64

SMSU 83, Mary 61

Augustana 92, Bemidji State 66

Dakota Wesleyan 88, Briar Cliff 73

Northwestern 83, Concordia 73

Doane 72, Dordt 65

Midland 69, Mount Marty 58

Dakota State 69, Viterbo 58

Womens’ College Basketball
USD 80, NDSU 54

SDSU 103, Omaha 54

Minot State 72, Sioux Falls 64

Augustana 87, Bemidji State 50

Northern State 70, Winona State 63

SMSU 73, Mary 58

Dakota Wesleyan 69, Briar Cliff 48

Concordia 80, Northwestern 67

Dordt 70, Doane 68

Midland 75, Mount Marty 54

Dakota State 82, Viterbo 73

Presentation 63, Nebraska Christian 48

College Wrestling
Augustana 26, Mary 10

SMSU 23, Minot State 17

Womens’ College Tennis
Sioux Falls 5, Midland 4

Sioux Falls 6, College Of Saint Mary 3

Rockhurst 4, SDSU 3

College Track & Field
Bison Open
Womens’ Team Standings
1.  NDSU (159)

2.  Mary (148.50)

3.  Northern State (80)

Mens’ Team Standings
1.  Mary (124.50)

2.  Northern State (111.50)

Ted Nelson Classic
Womens’ Team Standings
T1.  Augustana (122)

T1.  MSU-Mankato (122)

9.  Sioux Falls (30)

14.  SMSU (6)

Mens’ Team Standings
1.  MSU-Mankato (152)

4.  Augustana (70)

T7.  Sioux Falls (32)

13.  SMSU (10)

College Softball
Regis 5, Augustana 4

Augustana 4, Regis 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Arlington 59, Great Plains Lutheran 56, OT

Bennett County 53, Lead-Deadwood 41

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Gregory 38

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Winner 62

Clark/Willow Lake 76, Castlewood 58

Crow Creek 79, Pine Ridge 77

Edmunds Central 59, South Border, N.D. 56

Flandreau Indian 80, Tiospa Zina Tribal 68

Harrisburg 63, Brandon Valley 44

Hill City 61, Rapid City Christian 32

Huron 49, Sturgis Brown 39

James Valley Christian 70, DeSmet 65

Langford 74, Wilmot 18

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Moorcroft, Wyo. 60, Edgemont 47

Northwestern 62, Waubay/Summit 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 50

Todd County 72, Mobridge-Pollock 67

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 51, Freeman 45

Watertown 74, Mitchell 44

Highmore Classic
Burke/South Central 66, Wessington Springs 35

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Colome 50

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Lemmon 65, Tiospaye Topa 29

Third Place
Harding County 48, Bison 43

Championship
Timber Lake 61, Faith 48

Sanford Classic
Colman-Egan 48, Aberdeen Christian 33

LeMars, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 56

Madison 62, Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 59

Redfield/Doland 64, Deubrook 47

Sioux Falls Christian 76, Sioux Valley 69

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Moorhead, Minn. 42

Sisseton 50, St. Thomas More 38

Warner 49, Corsica/Stickney 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Arlington 45, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Gregory 31

Crazy Horse 72, Takini 30

DeSmet 52, James Valley Christian 14

Hill City 64, Rapid City Christian 31

Langford 54, Wilmot 39

Lead-Deadwood 48, Bennett County 33

Lyman 39, New Underwood 30

McLaughlin 51, St. Francis Indian 36

Miller 67, Platte-Geddes 33

Minnetonka, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Mitchell 59, Spearfish 45

Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 35

Pierre 43, Yankton 37

Pine Ridge 82, Crow Creek 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44, Wolsey-Wessington 37

Sturgis Brown 45, Huron 30

Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Flandreau Indian 24

Todd County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Freeman 51

Waubay/Summit 74, Northwestern 64

Winner 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41

Dakota XII Conference Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, West Central 32

Canton 45, Britton-Hecla 34

Dakota Valley 46, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Dell Rapids 60, Milbank 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Webster 32

Hamlin 56, Lennox 45

Madison 63, Redfield/Doland 45

Sioux Falls Christian 44, Groton Area 34

Tea Area 56, Deuel 45

Tri-Valley 50, Sisseton 41

Vermillion 49, Castlewood 42

Highmore Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 65, Philip 63

Jones County 44, Wessington Springs 39

Lower Brule 52, Highmore-Harrold 51

Sanford Classic
Red Cloud 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44

H.S. Wrestling
Yankton Invite
1.  RC Stevens (222.5)

2.  Pierre (213.5)

3.  Mitchell (126.5)

4.  Vermillion (121)

5.  Yankton (118.5)

