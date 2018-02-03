Scoreboard Saturday, February 3rd
NBA
Timberwolves 118, New Orleans 107
NHL
Dallas 6, Wild 1
USHL
Des Moines 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in Shootout)
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 76, NDSU 72
Sioux Falls 80, Minot State 59
Northern State 82, Winona State 64
SMSU 83, Mary 61
Augustana 92, Bemidji State 66
Dakota Wesleyan 88, Briar Cliff 73
Northwestern 83, Concordia 73
Doane 72, Dordt 65
Midland 69, Mount Marty 58
Dakota State 69, Viterbo 58
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 80, NDSU 54
SDSU 103, Omaha 54
Minot State 72, Sioux Falls 64
Augustana 87, Bemidji State 50
Northern State 70, Winona State 63
SMSU 73, Mary 58
Dakota Wesleyan 69, Briar Cliff 48
Concordia 80, Northwestern 67
Dordt 70, Doane 68
Midland 75, Mount Marty 54
Dakota State 82, Viterbo 73
Presentation 63, Nebraska Christian 48
College Wrestling
Augustana 26, Mary 10
SMSU 23, Minot State 17
Womens’ College Tennis
Sioux Falls 5, Midland 4
Sioux Falls 6, College Of Saint Mary 3
Rockhurst 4, SDSU 3
College Track & Field
Bison Open
Womens’ Team Standings
1. NDSU (159)
2. Mary (148.50)
3. Northern State (80)
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Mary (124.50)
2. Northern State (111.50)
Ted Nelson Classic
Womens’ Team Standings
T1. Augustana (122)
T1. MSU-Mankato (122)
9. Sioux Falls (30)
14. SMSU (6)
Mens’ Team Standings
1. MSU-Mankato (152)
4. Augustana (70)
T7. Sioux Falls (32)
13. SMSU (10)
College Softball
Regis 5, Augustana 4
Augustana 4, Regis 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Arlington 59, Great Plains Lutheran 56, OT
Bennett County 53, Lead-Deadwood 41
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Gregory 38
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Winner 62
Clark/Willow Lake 76, Castlewood 58
Crow Creek 79, Pine Ridge 77
Edmunds Central 59, South Border, N.D. 56
Flandreau Indian 80, Tiospa Zina Tribal 68
Harrisburg 63, Brandon Valley 44
Hill City 61, Rapid City Christian 32
Huron 49, Sturgis Brown 39
James Valley Christian 70, DeSmet 65
Langford 74, Wilmot 18
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Moorcroft, Wyo. 60, Edgemont 47
Northwestern 62, Waubay/Summit 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 50
Todd County 72, Mobridge-Pollock 67
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 51, Freeman 45
Watertown 74, Mitchell 44
Highmore Classic
Burke/South Central 66, Wessington Springs 35
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Colome 50
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Lemmon 65, Tiospaye Topa 29
Third Place
Harding County 48, Bison 43
Championship
Timber Lake 61, Faith 48
Sanford Classic
Colman-Egan 48, Aberdeen Christian 33
LeMars, Iowa 66, Red Cloud 56
Madison 62, Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 59
Redfield/Doland 64, Deubrook 47
Sioux Falls Christian 76, Sioux Valley 69
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Moorhead, Minn. 42
Sisseton 50, St. Thomas More 38
Warner 49, Corsica/Stickney 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Arlington 45, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Gregory 31
Crazy Horse 72, Takini 30
DeSmet 52, James Valley Christian 14
Hill City 64, Rapid City Christian 31
Langford 54, Wilmot 39
Lead-Deadwood 48, Bennett County 33
Lyman 39, New Underwood 30
McLaughlin 51, St. Francis Indian 36
Miller 67, Platte-Geddes 33
Minnetonka, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Mitchell 59, Spearfish 45
Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 35
Pierre 43, Yankton 37
Pine Ridge 82, Crow Creek 49
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44, Wolsey-Wessington 37
Sturgis Brown 45, Huron 30
Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Flandreau Indian 24
Todd County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 22
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Freeman 51
Waubay/Summit 74, Northwestern 64
Winner 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41
Dakota XII Conference Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, West Central 32
Canton 45, Britton-Hecla 34
Dakota Valley 46, Clark/Willow Lake 45
Dell Rapids 60, Milbank 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Webster 32
Hamlin 56, Lennox 45
Madison 63, Redfield/Doland 45
Sioux Falls Christian 44, Groton Area 34
Tea Area 56, Deuel 45
Tri-Valley 50, Sisseton 41
Vermillion 49, Castlewood 42
Highmore Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 65, Philip 63
Jones County 44, Wessington Springs 39
Lower Brule 52, Highmore-Harrold 51
Sanford Classic
Red Cloud 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44
H.S. Wrestling
Yankton Invite
1. RC Stevens (222.5)
2. Pierre (213.5)
3. Mitchell (126.5)
4. Vermillion (121)
5. Yankton (118.5)