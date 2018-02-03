SDSU Women Jack Up Omaha
Jackrabbits Win 103-54
OMAHA, Neb.—The South Dakota State women’s basketball team scored a season-high 35 points in the first quarter and never stopped scoring in its 103-54 win over Omaha in Saturday afternoon’s The Summit League game at Baxter Arena.
Macy Miller led the Jackrabbits, 19-5 and 8-1, with 17 points. Ellie Thompson recorded her 11th career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tylee Irwin and Madison Guebert added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Miller recorded eight rebounds and seven assists.
Anne Vidal scored a game-high 26 points for Omaha, 10-11 and 1-7.
After missing their first shot, the Jackrabbits made nine-straight shots—including five 3-point field goals—to take a 25-7 lead when Ellie Thompson scored inside with 3:42 to play in the quarter. Guebert scored nine of her points in the opening quarter while Miller and Thompson each added eight as the Jacks led 35-14 after the first quarter.
Thompson scored inside to give the Jackrabbits a 54-25 lead with 1:20 left in the first half.
State held a 75-43 lead after three quarters as Thompson and Riley Cascio Jensen each scored four points.
Megan Bultsma opened the fourth quarter with six-straight points to give the Jackrabbits an 81-43 lead with 7:43 remaining. Irwin scored 10-straight points before Bultsma scored inside to give State a 101-51 lead.
Notes
- The Jacks surpassed the century mark for the second time in three games. It is State’s 41st game scoring 100-or-more points. Every Jackrabbit scored five-or-more points. The Jacks have scored 30-or-more points now five times in a quarter this season.
- Bultsma scored a career-high eight points.
- The Jacks’ 41 field goals are a season high as are the 30 assists and 13 steals.
- Thompson set season highs with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Up Next
South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena Thursday when it hosts Denver at 7 p.m.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics