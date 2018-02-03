SDSU Women Jack Up Omaha

Jackrabbits Win 103-54

OMAHA, Neb.—The South Dakota State women’s basketball team scored a season-high 35 points in the first quarter and never stopped scoring in its 103-54 win over Omaha in Saturday afternoon’s The Summit League game at Baxter Arena.

Macy Miller led the Jackrabbits, 19-5 and 8-1, with 17 points. Ellie Thompson recorded her 11th career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tylee Irwin and Madison Guebert added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Miller recorded eight rebounds and seven assists.

Anne Vidal scored a game-high 26 points for Omaha, 10-11 and 1-7.

After missing their first shot, the Jackrabbits made nine-straight shots—including five 3-point field goals—to take a 25-7 lead when Ellie Thompson scored inside with 3:42 to play in the quarter. Guebert scored nine of her points in the opening quarter while Miller and Thompson each added eight as the Jacks led 35-14 after the first quarter.

Thompson scored inside to give the Jackrabbits a 54-25 lead with 1:20 left in the first half.

State held a 75-43 lead after three quarters as Thompson and Riley Cascio Jensen each scored four points.

Megan Bultsma opened the fourth quarter with six-straight points to give the Jackrabbits an 81-43 lead with 7:43 remaining. Irwin scored 10-straight points before Bultsma scored inside to give State a 101-51 lead.

Notes

The Jacks surpassed the century mark for the second time in three games. It is State’s 41 st game scoring 100-or-more points. Every Jackrabbit scored five-or-more points. The Jacks have scored 30-or-more points now five times in a quarter this season.

Bultsma scored a career-high eight points.

The Jacks’ 41 field goals are a season high as are the 30 assists and 13 steals.

Thompson set season highs with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena Thursday when it hosts Denver at 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics