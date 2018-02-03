Sioux Falls Women Drop Fourth Straight

USF Falls To Minot State 72-64

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Despite 20 points from Mariah Szymanski, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-9, 10-8 NSIC) suffered through a tough shooting first half and dropped a 72-64 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference decision to Minot State (13-9, 10-8 NSIC) on Saturday afternoon at the Stewart Center.

With the fourth straight league loss, the Cougars dropped to 10-8 in the NSIC and 13-9 overall. However, USF still held third place in the NSIC South. Minot State improved to 13-9 and 10-8 in the NSIC North.

Szymanski, a sophomore from Pulaski, Wis., scored 20 points, surpassing 20 points for the third time this season and reached double digits for the 12th time. She hit 7-of-18 from the field, and knocked in 4-of-11 from three point range. She also had three rebounds and three assists and didn’t commit a turnover in 33 minutes. Kaely Hummel added 12 points while junior Jacey Huinker had six points, four assists and six rebounds. Also for USF, senior Moira Duffy provided six points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four steals.

The Cougars hit just 24-of-62 field goals for 38.7 percent but made 16-of-32 for 50 percent in the first half. The Cougars made 12-of-37 shots from three point range. However, USF was hurt on the boards, losing the board battle, 44-27.

Minot State grabbed a 12-11 lead after the first quarter and took a 32-24 lead to halftime. With a 19-17 edge in the third quarter, the Beavers led, 51-41. USF had a 23-21 edge in the fourth quarter and cut a 15 point deficit to four (51-47, 6:40, 4th quarter) but their comeback fell short.

The Beavers were led by 19 points from Holly Johnson, who also had 10 rebounds and four assists. Madison Wald contributed 14 points while Diondra Denton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Minot State also had a solid outing from three-point, range, hitting 7-of-15.

Game Breakdown

Hummel opened the scoring for USF with a pair of threes from the right wing as USF took a 6-3 advantage (7:40). After Minot State scored seven straight, the Cougars had a three from Lauren Sanders to close within 10-9 with three minutes to go. However, USF shot just 26.7 percent (4-of-15) from the field and the Beavers took a 12-11 lead to the break.

Early in the second quarter, Augusta Thramer hit a three to provide USF with a 14-12 lead (9:25). Another three from Andi Mataloni, who had six points and two steals on the day and lay-up from Szymanski, helped USF surge to a 19-14 lead with 7:05 on the clock.

With Johnson scoring six straight, the Beavers rallied for a 20-19 advantage (5:10, 2nd quarter). Minot State continued to pad their lead, extending it to 27-19 before the Cougars had five straight points, including a three from Lexi Saugstand at the 1:11 mark to draw within 27-24. At that point, Minot State closed on a 5-0 run to take a 32-24 lead to the halftime break.

USF was hurt in the opening half by 26.7 percent shooting (8-of-30) and were outrebounded, 27-12. The Cougars made 6-of-22 from three-point range, including a pair from Hummel, who led the Cougars with six points. The Beavers, led by Johnson’s 11 points, hit 14-of-30 from the floor for 46.7 percent and 4-of-6 from three point range.

With an up and under from Thramer, USF cut the lead to 32-28 early in the third quarter. However, the Beavers answered with a 12-2 run and led, 44-30 with 5:06 left in the third quarter. USF battled back with Sanders knocking in her second three of the game to draw USF within 10 (49-39). Minot State led 51-41 at the third quarter break.

Like USF did against U-Mary, the Cougars tried to rally in the fourth quarter. Szymanski, who scored 16 second half points, knocked in a pair of treys to reduce the deficit to 51-47. But unfortunately, the Cougars shots didn’t fall as an 8-0 run by the Beavers pushed the advantage to 59-47. However, Minot answered with an 8-0 run for a 59-47 advantage. Szymanski hit a late three as USF cut the final deficit to eight points.

Next for USF will be a pair of road games as the Cougars face Augustana on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Sioux Falls Arena and then travel to Wayne State on Saturday, Feb. 10.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics