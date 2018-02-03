Storm Add DWU’s Turner & NSU’s Stoterau

Season Begins February 25th At Arizona

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm have signed two local players with defensive lineman Chad Stoterau and quarterback Dillion Turner for the 2018 season.

Stoterau (6’3, 285 lbs) will be entering his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). During his collegiate career at Northern State University, he tallied 126 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Stoterau was a two-time All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) First Team selection.

Turner (6’2, 220 lbs) will also be entering his rookie season in the IFL. He played collegiately at Dakota Wesleyan University where he was a All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Second Team selection. During his senior season, he was a true dual-threat completing 63 percent of his passes, while rushing for an average of 95 yards per game. He tallied eight rushing touchdowns and 39 passing.

“Great to have area talent and two of the best players to ever come from their universities,” said Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs. “Chad is one of the best defensive players to play at Northern State but also one of the best from the Northern Sun Conference. Dillon put up video game statistics at DWU and fits in very well with what we do offensively. His size, speed, strength and football IQ are things that we feel can transfer to the Indoor game. We are excited to see both of these players show they can play with and against players from larger schools.”

The Storm season kicks-off on February 25, 2018. Season tickets are on sale, visit www.siouxfallsstorm.com to renew/purchase your tickets.

-Release Courtesy SF Storm