Family Grieving Loss of Loved One in NW Iowa House Fire

A fire in George, Iowa has claimed one life.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday at 200 S. Sydney Street. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Four family members who lived there made it out of the home safely and unharmed. One person died in the fire. Investigators will not release any information about the victim. The house is a total loss. The Iowa Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

George Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Sprock says fighting the fire was difficult in the cold temperatures and high winds. With wind chills dipping down to -25 at times, six other fire departments were called in to assist GFD. In total, 50,000 gallons of water were used to put out the fire in about seven hours. Water kept freezing which made it difficult to get it onto the fire. Firefighters worked in short shifts to maintain their health & safety, taking breaks in a warming tent. No firefighter injuries or illnesses were reported.