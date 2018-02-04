Woman Arrested For DWI After Car Crashes Into Apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Residents woke up to a loud crash and broken glass overnight after a car wreck that ended with a woman in handcuffs.

The crash happened in the 500 block of S. Kiwanis Avenue a little after 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Leading up to the crash, Sioux Falls police spotted a stolen car and tried to pull it over. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Sissy Felicia, took off, but shortly after crashed the car into an apartment building. Investigators say she ran from the scene. Police caught up with her and arrested her for stolen vehicle and hit-and-run charges along with Ingesting a Controlled Substance and DWI. When the car crashed into the building, it partially entered an apartment room where four people were sleeping. A man had minor injuries; a woman, a toddler and a baby had debris thrown on them, but were not hurt.