1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Crash Near Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) – A 47-year-old woman has died of her injuries suffered in a highway crash that left two others with critical injuries.

Authorities say the single-vehicle accident happened Saturday on Highway 40 near Hermosa. The driver lost control when the vehicle drifted off the highway and rolled over. KOTA-TV says two people were ejected. A 34-year-old man and a 44-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.