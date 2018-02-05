Out and About with Addie: Week of February 5
If you’re looking for professional enrichment and networking, or just a day out with the girlfriends, Addie Graham-Kramer offers up some fun events happening this week worth checking out. The President of The Event Company is in every Monday with happenings throughout the region. For more on each of the events, watch the video above or click on the links below!
Wednesday, February 7 – 1 Million Cups Relaunch Event
Thursday, February 8 – Fifth Annual In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast
Friday, February 9 – Winter Bike to Work Day 2018
Friday, February 9 – Paws for Wine
Saturday, February 10 – Pints and Peppers – Craft Beer and Chili Festival
Sunday, February 11 – Galentine’s Day at Calico Skies