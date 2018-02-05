Out and About with Addie: Week of February 5

If you’re looking for professional enrichment and networking, or just a day out with the girlfriends, Addie Graham-Kramer offers up some fun events happening this week worth checking out. The President of The Event Company is in every Monday with happenings throughout the region. For more on each of the events, watch the video above or click on the links below!

Wednesday, February 7 – 1 Million Cups Relaunch Event

Thursday, February 8 – Fifth Annual In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast

Friday, February 9 – Winter Bike to Work Day 2018

Friday, February 9 – Paws for Wine

Saturday, February 10 – Pints and Peppers – Craft Beer and Chili Festival

Sunday, February 11 – Galentine’s Day at Calico Skies