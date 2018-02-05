Airport Traffic Ramps Up Post Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – It’s expected to be one of the busiest travel days on record at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where football fans are making the trip home – post Super Bowl.

As many as 69,000 people are expected to pass through security screening, more than double the amount of traffic for a regular Monday. Airport officials recommend getting in to security check lines two hours before your flight departs and trying to get to your gate one hour before departure.

Blue and Green Line light rail trains are expected to be packed with riders trying to get to the airport both Monday and Tuesday.

Activities on the Nicollet Mall are over, but teardown from those events still has Nicollet Avenue closed to transit.