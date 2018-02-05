Authorities ID Huron Man Killed In Beadle County Crash

CARPENTER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Huron man who died in a crash in Beadle County involving two vans.

The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Gregory Johnson was a passenger in a minivan that was struck by a van on any icy stretch of state Highway 28 on Wednesday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene 2 miles southwest of Carpenter.

The two drivers suffered undisclosed injuries that the patrol says are not life-threatening.