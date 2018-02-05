Car Rolls Over In Ditch On Interstate 90

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Another accident happened on Interstate 90 east of Sioux Falls.

A Dodge truck rolled off the road, but it’s unclear how the truck lost control in the first place. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Officers say there isn’t a designated speed limit when snow is on the roads, it comes down to your comfort level.

“Everybody has to drive to their own ability of their vehicle and their capabilities of driving. So, just ask that, you know people just slow down and actually give room in between themselves and the other vehicles because you have to have that breaking distance so if that vehicle in front of you does something, you have to have that room to slow down and react,” says South Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Steven Schade.

Sergeant Schade says most of these accidents are caused by people over-reacting and slamming on their brakes to avoid colliding with cars in front of them.