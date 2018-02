Central Plains Dairy Expo Announces Easton Corbin Concert At Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Central Plains Dairy Expo is bringing the country music artist Easton Corbin to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 27.

Tickets are available for purchase on ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets are $26.50 and all seats are general admission.

Corbin has seven top ten hits, including two No. 1 singles and multiple awards and nominations.