Jacks beat Iowa State for Bono's 100th win

BROOKINGS…South Dakota State raced out to a 16-0 lead through three matches and went on to defeat Iowa State, 30-15, giving Jackrabbit head coach Chris Bono his 100th career wrestling dual victory Sunday afternoon before 2,276 fans at Frost Arena.

The 12th-ranked Jackrabbits posted their 11th consecutive dual victory, improving to 11-2 overall and 6-0 against Big 12 Conference opponents. Iowa State dropped to 7-8 overall and 2-5 against conference foes.

Freshman 125-pounder Connor Brown began the quick start for SDSU with a first-period pin of Sinjin Briggs. Brown scored early on a takedown, then turned the second of his cradle attempts into a pin in 2 minutes and 7 seconds.

Top-ranked Seth Gross followed with a 12-3 major decision over Markus Simmons in the 133-pound matchup. Gross, who stayed unbeaten in 133-pound matches this season, improved to 18-1 overall and 9-1 in duals.

The SDSU lead grew to 16-0 when Henry Pohlmeyer received a forfeit at 141 pounds.

Iowa State got on the board with a 19-4 technical fall victory from Jarrett Degen over Colten Carlson in the 149-pound division, and the Cyclones appeared on the verge of cutting the deficit in half as Chase Straw led 16th-ranked Luke Zilverberg late in their match. However, Zilverberg turned a would-be takedown from Straw into a takedown of his own with about 20 seconds remaining, then put Straw to his back for a four-point near-fall at the buzzer and a 10-7 victory.

The Jackrabbits continued to hold the momentum with consecutive decisive victories. Logan Peterson won by technical fall, 16-1, early in the third period of his 165-pound match, and 14th-ranked David Kocer scored a 9-2 decision over Danny Bush at 174 pounds.

Martin Mueller made it four wins in a row for the Jackrabbits with a 6-5 decision over Dane Pestano in the 184-pound weight class that pushed the SDSU advantage to 30-5. Mueller recorded a pair of takedowns in the opening period, then took the lead for good on an escape midway through the third period before fending off a couple shots by Pestano in the closing seconds.

The Cyclones’ other two wins were also bonus-point victories as Sam Colbray upset 11th-ranked Nate Rotert at 197 pounds via a pin early in the third period and heavyweight Marcus Harrington closed the dual with a 10-1 major decision over SDSU’s Alex Macki.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will head east for a pair of duals, wrestling Friday at Pittsburgh before returning to Big 12 competition next Sunday (Feb. 11) at West Virginia. Start time Friday at Pittsburgh is 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central).

#12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 30, IOWA STATE 15

125: #20 Connor Brown (SDSU) def. Sinjin Briggs (ISU), by fall 2:07

133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) major dec. Markus Simmons (ISU), 12-3

141: Henry Pohlemeyer (SDSU) won by forfeit

149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) tech. fall Colten Carlson (SDSU), 19-4 [5:10]

157: #16 Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Chase Straw (ISU), 10-7

165: Logan Peterson (SDSU) tech. fall Skyler St. John (ISU), 16-1 [5:10]

174: #14 David Kocer (SDSU) dec. Danny Bush (ISU), 9-2

184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Dane Pestano (ISU), 6-5

197: Sam Colbray (ISU) def. #11 Nate Rotert (SDSU), by fall 5:22

285: Marcus Harrington (ISU) major dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 10-1

NOTES

Iowa State leads the all-time series, which dates back to the 1951-52 season, 9-2, although the Jackrabbits have won the last two duals between the two squads

With 11 consecutive dual wins, the Jackrabbits can tie the school record for most consecutive dual wins Friday at Pittsburgh

SDSU last won 12 consecutive duals during the 2015-16 season

Bono is 100-58 in nine seasons as a collegiate head coach (39-17 in three seasons at Chattanooga (2007-09) and 60-41 in six seasons at SDSU)

The Jackrabbits improved to 20-3 in duals against Big 12 Conference opponents since joining the league as an affiliate member at the start of the 2015-16 season

Kocer won his 98th career match, while Zilverberg recorded career win No. 91

Rotert suffered his first dual loss of the season (11-1)