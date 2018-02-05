Koepsells rally MCM past West Central

HARTFORD, SD… The West Central Trojans brought an impressive 14-3 record into Monday night’s game with #3 McCook Central/Montrose. And it looked like they would pull the upset when they led by 6 at the half thanks to very balanced scoring. But the Cougars went on a 10-0 run led by Morgan and Madison Koepsell. M-C-M led by 4 before West Central narrowed the margin back down to 1 on a Taylor Rajewich 3-pointer. However Morgan Koepsell scored 21 to pace both teams and M-C-M went on to win 58-50, improving to 17-1 for the season.