Officials: North Dakota Traffic Stop Yields $1M In Illegal Drugs

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) – Authorities say a father and his adult son have been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found drugs worth more than $1 million in their pickup truck during an interstate traffic stop in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff’s officials say the 53-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington and his 24-year-old son, from Grants Pass, Oregon, were stopped on Interstate 94 near Mandan on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the son told a deputy they were transporting fan gear to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The deputy thought they were acting suspiciously and asked to search the truck. The request was denied, so a police dog was brought to the scene and alerted authorities to possible drugs. Deputies say 210 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and $2,400 in cash was discovered and the two were arrested.