Pretty Cool Day for Brian Gerry and Family

Sunday was a super day for the Gerry family of Sioux Falls. Afterall, Nate’s Philadelphia Eagles had just won their first Super Bowl title. His parents were thrilled to be down ion the field after the game making memories. Monday night Brian Gerry (Nate’s dad) was back to work as a referee after driving back from Minneapolis. And he talked with KDLT Sports about how cool the experience was after his game in Hartford.