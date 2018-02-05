Scoreboard Monday, February 5th
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 80, Canton 52
Colman-Egan 52, Baltic 44
DeSmet 64, Castlewood 53
Ethan 86, Wagner 54
Garretson 67, Howard 49
Great Plains Lutheran 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
Hanson 65, Freeman 44
Langford 57, Waubay/Summit 26
Luverne, Minn. 64, Flandreau Indian 52
Marshall 71, Pipestone 36
Mitchell Christian 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
Philip 67, Wall 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Baltic 41, Colman-Egan 33
Brookings 70, Mitchell 60
Corsica/Stickney 76, Marty Indian 36
Dakota Valley 61, Sioux City, North, Iowa 29
Dell Rapids St. Mary 51, Gayville-Volin 47
Dupree 70, Takini 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Ethan 58, Wagner 43
Florence/Henry 49, Estelline 27
Grant County, N.D. 59, Lemmon 43
Howard 54, Garretson 38
Irene-Wakonda 60, Alcester-Hudson 47
Kadoka Area 61, New Underwood 38
McCook Central/Montrose 58, West Central 50
Mitchell Christian 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 40
Parker 58, Bon Homme 49
Solen, N.D. 67, Wakpala 52
Timber Lake 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 43
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Lake Preston 43
Worthington 61, Spirit lake 45
Boys Hockey
Luverne 9, Windom 2