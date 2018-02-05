Scoreboard Monday, February 5th

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Emery 80, Canton 52

Colman-Egan 52, Baltic 44

DeSmet 64, Castlewood 53

Ethan 86, Wagner 54

Garretson 67, Howard 49

Great Plains Lutheran 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

Hanson 65, Freeman 44

Langford 57, Waubay/Summit 26

Luverne, Minn. 64, Flandreau Indian 52

Marshall 71, Pipestone 36

Mitchell Christian 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Philip 67, Wall 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Baltic 41, Colman-Egan 33

Brookings 70, Mitchell 60

Corsica/Stickney 76, Marty Indian 36

Dakota Valley 61, Sioux City, North, Iowa 29

Dell Rapids St. Mary 51, Gayville-Volin 47

Dupree 70, Takini 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Ethan 58, Wagner 43

Florence/Henry 49, Estelline 27

Grant County, N.D. 59, Lemmon 43

Howard 54, Garretson 38

Irene-Wakonda 60, Alcester-Hudson 47

Kadoka Area 61, New Underwood 38

McCook Central/Montrose 58, West Central 50

Mitchell Christian 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 40

Parker 58, Bon Homme 49

Solen, N.D. 67, Wakpala 52

Timber Lake 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 43

Wolsey-Wessington 57, Lake Preston 43

Worthington 61, Spirit lake 45

Boys Hockey

Luverne 9, Windom 2

 

