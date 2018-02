SF Flyers Rally for win at Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD…The Sioux Falls Flyers rallied to win a thrilling high school hockey game Sunday afternoon. Brookings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Dylan Gereats was solid in the net. But the Flyers tied the game with just a half second left in the second period when Braden Malwitz banged home a rebound. And with 3 minutes left in the game it was Trey Ponto scoring after Gereats made the stop on Nathan Moon’s shot.