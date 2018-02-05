State Veterans Cemetery in the Works For Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —Families of servicemen in this area often face a tough decision when it comes to a final resting place. The nearest national cemetery is hours away, so now a group is hoping to provide an alternative with a state veterans cemetery.

Part of 280 acres on the northeast edge of Sioux Falls could be turned into a veterans cemetery. It was purchased years ago and city council members are planning to gift it to the state.

“It is a benefit that these veterans have earned. We know there is over 42,000 veterans within a 75 mile radius of Sioux Falls that are unserved at this point in not being able to be provided those burial benefits,” says Paulsen.

There are currently national veteran’s cemeteries in the Black Hills and Fort Snelling in Minnesota. There’s also the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe Veterans Cemeteries.

Paulsen is with the South Dakota Veterans Council. He says the traveling inconvenience to those cemeteries is what blocks veterans from using their burial benefits.

“These veterans would be served locally here in being able to be visited by their family members without having to travel such a long distance to bury their veterans,” says Paulsen.

While it’s been in the works for 20 years Sioux Falls City Council member Rex Rolfing says it all comes down to money.

“However this year is different,” Rolfing says.

Rolfing adds almost every state senator and representative has signed on as a sponsor or co-sponsor on this bill.

“That gives the governor and the rest of the people on the appropriations committee a pretty good indication when it comes to the floor, and that there is a lot of support for this bill,” says Rolfing.

Senate Bill 92 and 118 are currently in the joint appropriations committee and $600,000 is the initial amount needed to get the preliminary work started on the cemetery.

Rolfing says the time is now to give back to the thousands who have already served.

“That’s a lot of men and women who paid a lot of price, a big price, to keep us free. Isn’t the least we can do is give them a beautiful final resting place,” says Rolfing.

Veteran’s families are awarded about $750 for burial costs if they choose a government-run cemetery. If they don’t, they have to cover all costs.

The city council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to donate the land to the state on Monday night. It still has to be approved as a city ordinance, but there’s no timeline on when that will happen yet.