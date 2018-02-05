Super Sunday for Gerry Family as Eagles Win

When Nate Gerry and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII it made for quite the finish to his rookie year. And it was extra cool because the game was played at US Bank Stadium and so many of his friends and family were able to be there. His mom got this great photo of Nate with the Lombardi and his dad shared what it was like for the family Monday afternoon on Calling All Sports.