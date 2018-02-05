Two South Dakota Men Plead Not Guilty In 2017 Explosives Arrest

SOUTH DAKOTA – Two South Dakota men were indicted by a federal grand jury last month for Transportation of Explosive Materials and Possession of Explosives by a Prohibited Person.

The indictments come from an incident that occurred in Lyman County on January 19, 2017.

29-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, and 30-year-old William Fralick pleaded not guilty to the indictment on February 8, 2018.

The Lyman County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on January 19, 2017, that two people who were wanted out of Minnehaha County were at business in Reliance, South Dakota.

Officials also received information that they might be armed and dangerous. Officers from the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol arrested Johnson and Fralick without incident at the business.

Authorities found a BB gun, meth, explosive materials and a possible explosive device located with their belongings.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in custody and/or a $500,000 fine.