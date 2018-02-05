Wedel Gets Even Better With Time

He’s a 6′ 4″ senior who leads the team in rebounds, assists and nets more than 20 points a game, including a standout 46 points against Dordt earlier this season.

Kris Korver, NW MBB Coach:”I love the way Nate is playing like a senior. At the end of the day he’s been around the block. He took a lot of lumps growing up and he’s really maturing…”

Head coach Kris Korver says it’s the endless work Nathan Wedel’s put into crafting his game.

Nathan Wedel, Northwestern Senior:”This year just been taking what’s been given to me. Getting to the rim, finishing through contact. My teammates do a good job of finding the hot hand and finding me when I’m having a game…”

Korver:”He’s added a few things. He can post up and he’s shooting the 3 a little bit better. He’s just really experienced and using that to his advantage…”

Of that experience includes getting beat in the 2nd round of the NAIA National Championship last season. This year the tournament is at the Pentagon.

Wedel:”We have a really good following of fans to our away games during the regular season. And that will only get better when we go to the nationals. I anticipate having a huge crowd. The energy that that will bring will really bring a boost to the court…”

With a couple of months left in his basketball career, Wedel says things are clicking at the right time.

Wedel:”To see all our hard work and all the time we’ve put in the gym working out and with our coaches and teammates seeing it pay off and seeing us get the wins down the stretch towards the end of our careers…it’s awesome to see all the hard work in our lives pay off…”

In Orange City, Nicole Griffith KDLT Sports…