Aberdeen Officials Respond To Gas Explosion

ABERDEEN, S.D. – First responders were on the scene of a gas explosion at a house in Aberdeen this morning.

The explosion happened at a house located on the 500 block of North 2nd Street just after 10 a.m.

Officials advised residents to stay away from the area for much of the day as crews battled the fire after the explosion. Officials say utilities in the area may be impacted.

No injuries have been reported.