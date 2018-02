Bono Glad 100th Win is Behind his Jacks

BROOKINGS, SD… Chris Bono reached a milestone Sunday in Brookings, although getting attention for winning his 100th match is not something that is in his comfort zone. He was quick to give praise to all of his wrestlers that have contributed to that win total after the Jacks had defeated Iowa State 30-15 for their 11th straight dual victory.