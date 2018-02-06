City of Sioux Falls Announces New Population Estimate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls announced the city’s new population estimate.

The city continues to see an increase this year, with the new estimate at 183,200, up 4,700 people from last year. Since January of 2000, Sioux Falls has seen a 59,000 person increase in the population.

With continued growth, city officials expect Sioux Falls to have a projected population of 202,000 by 2025.

The city also boasts a 3.1 percent unemployment rate. Mayor Mike Huether says the city still has a need for adequate workers to keep up with the economic growth of the city

“We have all this economic development occurring, five straight years of record-breaking construction, one of the lowest unemployment rates in America, help wanted signs everywhere, and one of our challenges is that we don’t have enough qualified workers to meet that need,” said Huether.

Statistics also show more people migrating from Brookings and Vermillion showing that recent college grads are moving to Sioux Falls to start their career.