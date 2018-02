Exciting Time For Nate Gerry’s Parents

The past 2 weeks in particular have been a whirlwind for Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry of the Philadelphia Eagles. But it was all worth it says his father Brian Gerry. BG and wife Kelli were thrilled to see how happy their son was on the field after the Eagles had won Sunday’s Super Bowl game over the Patriots 41-33.