Photographer

KDLT TV/Sioux Falls SD

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a FT Photographer responsible for shooting and editing video for KDLT newscasts.

A Photographer shoots and edits stories for newscasts, assists in training reporters on how to edit and shoot, contributes story ideas at daily editorial meetings, assists in maintaining KDLT vehicles and KDLT editing and camera equipment.

Qualifications include: Degree in journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting. Experienced in video cameras and non-linear editing equipment, solid understanding of AP-style writing, excellent news judgment, ability to work odd or extended hours to complete assignment, ability to multi-task, and ability to work well with others. Time management skills are a must.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or haffeman@kdlt.com EOE