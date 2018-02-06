Gerry’s Teammates, Coaches Very Impressed

It was quite rookie season for Nate Gerry in the NFL after his Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl Sunday for the first time. The fact that he made the big jump from college to the professional ranks while changing positions at the same time didn’t go un-noticed by his teammates and coaches who were very glad to have him on the team this year. He actually played a huge role on special teams all season while even getting a start at linebacker late in the season.