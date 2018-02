Herd Having Fun, Scoring Goals

Herd Having Fun, Scoring Goals

After a slow start the Stampede have been playing great hockey headed into Tuesday night’s game with Fargo. There are actually 5 teams in the Western Division within 3 points of each other and the Herd just 2 points out of first place. They are scoring goals and having a lot more fun winning games sporting a 20-11-7 record.