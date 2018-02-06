Officials: Medical Emergency To Blame For Car vs. House Crash In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Investigators believe a medical emergency caused a driver to lose control and crash into a Harrisburg home yesterday evening.

The collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the 400 block of Columbia Avenue. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a white pick-up trunk was traveling westbound on Walnut Street when it veered off the road, hit a parked camper, and drove through two fences before crashing into a garage of a home.

They say the homeowners were home at the time but weren’t injured. First responders administered CPR and used an AED for life-saving efforts on the driver.

The driver was hospitalized, but no word on his condition.