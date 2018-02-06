Population Increases Once Again For Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Sioux Falls is once again seeing a population increase.

The city announced the new population estimate for 2018 on Tuesday.

“My goodness. This is definitely a source of pride for all of us here in Sioux Falls,” says Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether.

This year, with record construction and strong job growth, the Sioux Falls population estimate is now just over 183,000, up 4,700 people from last year.

The previous year, Sioux Falls saw a growth of 5,200 people.

City officials say Sioux Falls is becoming a more attractive place for people to settle down and start their lives.

“You don’t move to a place because it’s awful. They’re moving here because there’s job opportunities, there’s housing, there’s quality of life. This is where they want to retire and raise their kids,” says Chief Planing and Zoning Official Jeffery Schmitt.

The biggest employer of Sioux Falls residents is Sanford health, employing roughly 9,200 people, or five percent of the population. Avera Health is right behind them, employing just about 7,700 Sioux Falls residents.

Mayor Huether says with the continuing economic growth, the city still has a need for trained workers.

“We’ve got all of this economic development activity occurring, five straight years of record breaking construction, one of the lowest unemployment rates in america, help wanted signs everywhere, and one of our challenges is that we don’t have enough qualified workers to meet that need,” says Mayor Huther.

Schmitt says Sioux Falls is a lot different now then when he graduated high school nearly 30 years ago.

“I remember back in the late 80’s, we were like there’s nothing in Sioux Falls. And then we had the Pavilion and I heard about it. And then we have now the premier center and we have all of these events that take place,” says Schmitt.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, Sioux Falls boasts a low unemployment rate of 3.1%.

As for the future, the City of Sioux Falls says it expects to exceed a population of over 200,000 by 2025.