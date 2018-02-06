South Dakota Man Receives Sentence In Child Porn Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 36-year-old South Dakota man begins his prison sentence today, after pleading guilty to two charges of possessing child pornography.

Eric Kristofer Saathoff will serve roughly 60 days in jail, after receiving a 15 year suspended sentence. He will be on supervised probation for six years.

Saathoff was arrested last month following a six month long investigation by the Sioux Falls police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Saathoff pleaded guilty to amended charges in September, in an exchange for three dropped charges.