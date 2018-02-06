Weekend House Fire In Burbank Injures 4, 2 Of Them Seriously

BURBANK, S.D. (AP) – Four people were injured in a weekend house fire in Burbank.

Vermillion Fire Chief Matt Callahan says the injured were taken to a Vermillion hospital. Two of them were treated there and released, and the other two were flown to a Minnesota hospital. Their conditions aren’t known.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the victims of the Sunday evening fire weren’t identified.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately determined.