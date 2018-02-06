Yankton beats WHS boys, OG Sweeps RHS at Pentagon

The Yankton Bucks improved to 10-5 Tuesday night with a 50-39 win at Washington. Matthew Mors and Jack Wolfgram each scored 13 points and Logan Uttecht had 15 for the #5 Warriors who are now 9-7.

At the Sanford Pentagon O’Gorman swept 2 from Roosevelt. Derek Robey became the Knights all-time winningest coach (218 wins) as OG rallied after an ice cold first half to beat Roosevelt 48-45. Robey broke Mike Begeman’s record for wins, ironically coaching against Mitch Begeman. Jaron Zwagerman led the Knights with 18 points. Peyton Riggs and James Lauer each had 12 for the Riders.

In the girls game it was O’Gorman beating RHS 49-21 as Awoti Akoi had 16 points and 11 rebounds.